Inside Akshay Kumar's sea-facing Juhu home worth Rs 80 crore: Once asked to leave by security, now his own Bungalow

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He and his beautiful wife, Twinkle Khanna, have built their own paradise in the heart of Mumbai, Juhu. Their sea-facing palatial abode looks straight out of our dreams, and it's too fancy and good to be true. The house gives all the fans a glimpse of their personality and much more.

The grand entrance

There is a large decorative stone sculpture right at the entrance of their main door in the garden area. The sculpture is adorned with marigold garlands and fairy lights. The wooden fencing or ads on the style and the lush greenery at the base give it a rich look.

Outdoor sitting area

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a gorgeous-looking garden lounge in their home. It features vibrant flowering plants with deep magenta and purple blossoms. The L-shaped cushioned bench seating stands out and adds style and comfort. The wooden fence in the background adds privacy and a rustic touch. The blue-grey tile on the floor provides visual contrast and a cooling tone. Palm trees and dense foliage in the background enhance the feeling of a private tropical retreat.

Apart from this lounging area, there is a space where you can sit and maybe read a book or work on your laptop or simply just sit and flirt with nature. The wooden table with 6 foldable chairs makes a perfect fit for the outdoor space. Right under the shade of a tree opposite a rustic blue colored gate.

Plush green garden

Who needs a staycation when the home looks like a resort? Well, Akshay’s home has a long spread of garden that is big enough for the daily dose of greenery your mind, heart and eyes need.

The classy glass entrance

Right at the entrance of the house, there is a huge glass door that overlooks the gorgeous greenery of the garden space.

Sitting and dining area

The living area of the house is well decorated in neutral shades with flashes of gold to add a sense of luxury and chicness to the place. Round chandelier lights, textured walls, an artsy side table, a stunning rug, and opulent seating are all part of this living room. The blue colored sofa set and the round dining table add to the beauty.

Artsy reading corner

This is one of the best corners in Akshay and Twinkle’s house. The swing-styled hanging lounger is unique, and the woven rope sides with cushioned seating add to the beauty. Suspended with sturdy ropes from the ceiling – adds a playful yet relaxed vibe. There is a large custom-built bookshelf covering the back wall. A typewriter is also kept on the shelf, which means the former actress must be sitting in this area to write her masterpieces.

