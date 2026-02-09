Inside Baby Shower Pics: Sonam Kapoor performs puja with husband Anand, Anupam Kher and others attend

Be it announcing her pregnancy or going out and about in the city, Sonam Kapoor has aced maternity fashion like a boss. Yet again, the diva made heads turn at her traditional baby shower attended by the who’s who of B-town. Check it out!

Sonam Kapoor stuns at baby shower

Sonam Kapoor is all set to become a mother for the second time. Recently, her near and dear ones gathered together to shower the pregnant mother with immense love and blessings at her baby shower. For the traditional puja, the actress stunned in a green lehenga, which she wore with a matching blouse. Sonam made sure to flaunt her baby bump in the unseen pictures.

Take a look:

Sonam’s intimate baby shower for her second baby was as magical as it could get. The cozy setting, the quirky floral décor, and the limited guest list were perfect to bring in positivity for the diva on her special day. Yet again, she set a fashion benchmark, the Indian way. For the puja, the Neerja actress dressed in lime green ethnic wear with floral motifs all over her lehenga, blouse, and dupatta.

Kapoor accessorised her look by wearing a broad golden necklace with heavy jumkas. With an eye-catching cocktail ring on one hand and a chain ring on the other, Sonam completed her look with stacks of gold bangles. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair tied in a sleek bun, the celebrity sat on the sofa as she performed the ceremonies, accompanied by her husband.

Almost the entire Kapoor clan, including Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, was in attendance for the family event. Apart from them, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also came to bless the couple. Kher also dropped a cute picture with Sonam and wished her “Happy Godbharai.” He was joined by popular celebrity designer Sandeep Khosla, who shared a cute selfie with Sonam on his Instagram Stories.

Her friend, Miheeka Daggubati, also attended the event and shared inside visuals from the gala. In her note for her pal, Miheeka expressed, “Another little heartbeat joining a family I love so dearly. From childhood days when I followed you around, to now watching you have your own little ones who will do the same, it’s been so special to witness you both build this beautiful life. So much love for this next chapter.”

Check out her post:

For the record, Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and were blessed with their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor turns streets into a fashion runway, flaunts baby bump in all-white ensemble; VIDEO