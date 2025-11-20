Inside Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s elegant Bandra bungalow worth Rs 35 crore

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar live in a stylish and serene bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan visited the couple along with her trusted cook Dilip. While the visit was partly for food, Farah couldn’t resist exploring the home and called it an “Alishan bungalow,” highlighting its elegant and sophisticated design.

Farhan Akhtar purchased the 10,000-square-foot Bandra bungalow in 2009 for Rs 35 crore, as per Times of India. Located in the Bandstand area, the house is close to the residences of other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan. While the current market value of ‘Vipassana’ is higher, the original purchase price makes it one of the more noteworthy celebrity homes in Mumbai.

A calm and inviting exterior

The bungalow immediately impresses with its lush greenery at the entrance. Plants line the exterior, creating a refreshing and soothing feel. A wood-panelled doorway adds charm and sets the tone for the modern, thoughtfully designed interiors inside. The combination of natural elements and stylish design creates a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

Inside, the walls are painted cream-white, giving the home a bright and airy look. This is complemented by dark-wood panelling, which adds warmth and a sense of elegance. While the colour palette is minimal, the décor reflects the personality of Farhan and Shibani, with creative touches and lively details throughout the home.

Here’s what makes their bungalow stand out

One of the home’s standout features is the abundance of natural light. French-style windows and open spaces allow sunlight to illuminate every corner, highlighting the artwork and décor. The ground floor is spacious and functional, while the upper level offers some of the most attractive areas of the home. Farhan showed Farah a home theatre designed for movie nights, a gazebo-like open spot perfect for relaxation, and a bright dining area. Large balconies ensure that daylight spreads across the interiors, keeping the home airy and comfortable.

The interiors reflect Farhan and Shibani’s style, modern, minimal, peaceful, and creative. Every corner of the bungalow has been thoughtfully designed to balance functionality with aesthetics, making it both practical and visually appealing.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar will soon be seen in the film 120 Bahadur, where he will play Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The film is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and also stars Raashii Khanna, Ajinkya Ramesh Deo, Eijaz Khan, and Vivan Bhathena. The movie is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting Farhan’s performance.

