INSIDE PICS: Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of new Bandra home, Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha join for puja

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moved into their new Bandra West home during Diwali. Sharing photos from what appears to be the griha pravesh puja, the actress revealed a glimpse of her new abode. Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor can be seen hugging the star with her husband Rishi Kapoor’s photo in the background, a truly heartwarming moment.

Alia Bhatt reveals inside moments from puja at new home

The photo dump showed her and Ranbir making their first auspicious steps into the home. She was dressed in a light pink saree with a golden border and a matching blouse. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor donned an all white kurta pyjama and walked with his wife. On the other side, Neetu Kapoor stood in a similar light pink look, making the entry with them.

The following photo showed the Jigra actress and her mother-in-law embracing in front of a photo of her father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor. Another image displayed the star couple performing the puja and carrying on rituals in the house, with a plate full of flowers seen. Ranbir Kapoor could be seen taking blessings from his father by doing a namaste in front of his photo. Alia Bhatt’s photo showed her praying in front of the holy hawan. Another adorable moment from the puja day showed their young one, Raha, sitting with the parents with rice granules in her tiny hands.

Alia Bhatt rings in daughter Raha and sister Shaheen’s birthdays

The carousel of photos included a bunch of other important instances from the actress’s big days in the month of November. One of the most special occasions seemed to be her daughter Raha’s 3rd birthday, which fell on November 6.

A beautiful two-tier cake adorned with real flowers and a cake topper with her name on it was seen. Friends and family, including mom Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt, seemed to be in attendance, with the filmmaker stepping in as their personal photographer. The bunch also seemed to have celebrated her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday with a glimpse at their private dinner added to the post.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star seemed to be prepping for a big Christmas with beautiful decor in her new home!

ALSO READ: Why is Alia Bhatt missing in Dining With The Kapoors with Ranbir making stag appearance? Here’s what Armaan Jain says