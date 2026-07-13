INSIDE PICS: Alia Bhatt shines as bridesmaid at Akansha Ranjan, Sharan Sharma’s wedding; Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha attend

The wedding of actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma was a star-studded affair held on July 11, 2026, in Mumbai. The intimate ceremony, which took place in the garden of their residence at sunset, saw close friend Alia Bhatt playing an active and heartwarming role throughout the festivities. It was followed by a star-studded reception. Check out the inside glimpses from their union.

Inside Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma’s wedding and starry reception

Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma have finally transitioned from being lovers to husband and wife. The couple exchanged vows in a simple setup at their home, in the presence of their near and dear ones.

The wedding was a private yet glamorous event that celebrated the couple's four-year relationship, as they chose to marry on the exact date they began dating.

The ceremony was marked by an emotional exchange of vows. Akansha was seen getting teary-eyed while reading her promises to Sharan, who comforted her with a hug and a kiss.

Akansha looked stunning in a traditional red and gold bridal ensemble, while Sharan complemented her in a classic white outfit.

After a pre-wedding event which saw Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor grooving to Hindi music, the couple got married. During the sangeet ceremony held on Friday, Alia set the stage on fire with her dance performance. She was captured dancing to the popular track Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside the bride’s sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and her husband, Aditya Seal.

The Alpha actress was also seen performing traditional bridesmaid duties, including tying the kalire to Akansha's chooda before the wedding ceremony began. For the event, Ranbir Kapoor’s talented wife arrived looking like a diva in Indian attire.

The couple concluded their wedding celebrations with a grand reception held on July 12, 2026.

The gala was attended by several other prominent figures from the film industry, including Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor and many others.

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