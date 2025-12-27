Inside Pics: Alia Bhatt stuns in black dress; Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu, Karan Johar and more come together to celebrate annual Christmas bash

Alia Bhatt brought together fashion, family, and festive warmth as she celebrated Christmas 2025 in style. Known for her effortless elegance and deep love for Indian wear, Alia once again proved why she is considered a modern fashion icon. Her Christmas celebrations were wrapped in love, laughter, and a striking black mini dress with a Gucci sling bag.

This year’s festivities were particularly special, as Alia celebrated alongside her close-knit family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alekha Advani, Karan Johar and more family members. The celebration reflected not just the joy of the season, but also the warmth of togetherness that defines Christmas for many.

For the occasion, Alia Bhatt wore a black mini dress with a plunging V-neckline and rounded it off with a Gucci sling bag. The dress complemented her frame, elevating her features. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked dashing in an olive green outfit. Karisma Kapoor looked radiant in a black midi dress with open tresses, and Neetu Kapoor appeared resplendent as ever in a black and white patterned outfit.

Other stars in frame

The Kapoor clan has religiously celebrated their Christmas parties, and multiple known faces were present at the function. From designer Manish Malhotra to Alekha Advani, the family members came together to add joy and fun to the celebration.

For those wondering why Kareena Kapoor is missing from the frame, let us tell you why. The actress, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh, flew from Mumbai to an unknown location to celebratethe New Year. The actress, spotted at the airport on December 26, looked stylish as ever in a shirt and jeans combo.

ALSO READ: Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan steps into shoes of Colonel Santosh Babu, wins hearts with his power-packed soldier avatar