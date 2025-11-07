Inside pics from Raha’s 3rd birthday: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt celebrate daughter’s special day with Peppa Pig bash, Rani Mukerji attends

Bollywood’s youngest star kid, Raha Kapoor, turned three on November 6, and her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, made sure it was a special day filled with family, fun, and laughter. The celebration, held in Mumbai, was a cozy family affair with a delightful Peppa Pig-themed puppet show that thrilled the children.

Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from the celebration

Raha’s grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, offered fans a peek inside the birthday celebration through her Instagram. She shared a cheerful picture featuring herself with Rima Jain (Ranbir’s aunt) and Soni Razdan (Alia’s mother), captioning it, “Raha’s fam jam.”

The event also saw the presence of Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who joined the family in the celebration. According to reports, she attended the party with her daughter Adira, who seemed to enjoy the fun-filled puppet show.

Here’s how the Kapoor family made Raha’s day extra special

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Raha’s aunt, shared a heartfelt birthday message for her little niece on Instagram. She posted a pink heart with Raha’s name written on it and wrote, “Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles. Happy Birthday, my Raru Paru. You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!”

Pictures from the Peppa Pig-themed puppet show went viral online, showing Raha and other celebrity kids enjoying the sing-along session. Guests included Shaheen Bhatt, Tina, and other close relatives from both sides of the family.

Since Raha’s birth on November 6, 2022, Ranbir and Alia have been protective of their daughter’s privacy. While they have occasionally shared updates, the couple has requested the paparazzi not to post Raha’s pictures online, allowing her a more normal childhood away from constant public attention.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the spy thriller Alpha and later in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Ranbir. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with his upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, set for a Diwali 2026 release.

