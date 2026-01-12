Inside PICS: Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday on a yacht with GF Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and sons

Hrithik Roshan rang in his 52nd birthday surrounded by the people who matter most, trading a traditional party for a stunning sunset celebration on a yacht. Taking to social media to mark the occasion, the actor shared a series of personal, never-before-seen photos that captured the genuine warmth of the day.

The celebration was a beautiful testament to modern family bonds. Hrithik was seen sharing quiet, affectionate moments with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, while also enjoying the day with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, and their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The group was joined by a tight-knit circle of longtime friends, including actor Kunal Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and Sonali Bendre with her husband Goldie Behl.

Take a look at the pictures here:

One of the most touching moments from the day was a video of the guests gathered around to sing “Happy Birthday,” with Saba, Sussanne, and their sons all cheering loudly. Sussanne’s partner, Arslan Goni, was also part of the festivities, highlighting the deep mutual respect and friendship the entire group shares.

The love continued online with heartfelt tributes from the two women closest to him. Sussanne left a sweet comment on his post, wishing her "Rye" a year filled with the "happiest smiles" and endless blessings. She wrote, “Have the most incredible beautiful blessed year Rye.. may the universe always surround you with great Love and the happiest smiles 🤗🤗🙌🏻🙌🏻♥️♥️✊🏼✊🏼”

Meanwhile, Saba shared a deeply personal gallery of their travels together, penning a poetic note wishing him a year of rest, meaningful work, and "peace, endless peace." She penned, “Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you ♥️ @hrithikroshan.”

Though Hrithik and Sussanne moved on from their marriage over a decade ago, their ability to show up for one another and co-parent with such joy remains one of the most heartening stories in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan shares inside pics with GF Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan as he welcomes Eshaan's wife Aishwarya into family