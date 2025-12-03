INSIDE PICS: Kartik Aaryan dazzles in yellow as he dances at his sister Kritika Tiwari’s Haldi-Mehendi ceremony

Kartik Aaryan is all prepped for his sister Kritika Tiwari's wedding and looked delighted at her haldi-mehendi ceremony. The Bollywood actor was spotted in a series of images, enjoying some irreplaceable moments from the festivities.

In a series of images, Kartik Aaryan appeared all smiles as he flaunted his sister's wedding hashtag, “Tikki,” on his wrist with a mehendi tattoo. In several pictures, the actor was seen donning a yellow outfit, making the most of the occasion by sharing heartfelt moments with his sister and family.

Apart from looking fabulous as always, the Bollywood actor was also seen grooving to some dance moves, becoming the life of the party.

Earlier, Kartik was seen preparing and rehearsing for his sister's sangeet ceremony, which is set to take place soon. Recently, a video of Kartik dancing with the bride to Kajra Re went viral online. The clip was shot at Kritika's haldi-mehendi ceremony.

In another video shared later, the actor humorously remarked that his family members were making him dance for “free,” joking about his preparations for the sangeet ceremony.

For those unaware, Kartik's sister, Kritika Tiwari, is all set to tie the knot soon. The entire family, along with close friends, has arrived in Gwalior for the festivities. Interestingly, she is a hair transplant surgeon and enjoys a significant following on social media.

Kartik Aaryan’s Workfront

Kartik Aaryan last starred in a lead role in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie continued the story of Rooh Baba and served as a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Apart from Aaryan, the film also featured Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and several others in key roles. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy co-starring Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles. It is slated for release on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.

Moreover, he also has films like Naagzilla and the untitled movie with director Anurag Basu in his lineup.

