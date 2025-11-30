Inside Pics: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Thanksgiving Day with Nick Jonas, Malti and family; gives a glimpse of her home

Priyanka Chopra returned home “for a quick minute” to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. The actress, who has been travelling frequently for the shoot of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film Varanasi (also known as Globetrotter), shared warm family moments on Instagram. Her post quickly went viral, giving fans a glimpse into her holiday celebration with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her mother, Madhu Chopra.

In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me. This Thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes.” She added that she is grateful for her “family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier.”

The actress also shared that after spending long stretches away from home, she is reminded of the joy of being surrounded by loved ones. “After spending so long away from home, I’m just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating,” she wrote.

Priyanka’s Thanksgiving moments with Nick, Malti and Madhu

The photos and videos from her Thanksgiving celebration showed simple and heartwarming family time. One clip featured Malti playing with her parents, while another showed the toddler colouring with crayons and singing among the trees. Priyanka was also seen playing a dart game, followed by her mother giving it a try. The images showed the actress enjoying everyday moments after a busy travel schedule.

A major highlight for fans is Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema. She is all set for her comeback with Varanasi, which is slated for a January 2027 release. The film promises a grand action-adventure experience, blending mythology and time travel. The trailer hints at Ramayana-inspired elements, showing an asteroid crashing on Earth with fragments landing in Varanasi, Africa and Antarctica.

Mahesh Babu stars as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the antagonist, Kumbha. Recently, a photo shared by fan page Jerryxmimi showed Priyanka posing with Mahesh Babu and musicians in Hyderabad, marking their first public picture together from the set.

