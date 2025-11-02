Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 15 crore Alibaug farmhouse: 20,000-sq-ft luxury retreat with a private helipad and ocean view

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 on November 2, celebrated his milestone birthday at his Alibaug farmhouse instead of his iconic Mumbai mansion, Mannat. Every year, SRK greets thousands of fans outside Mannat, but this year was different as the house is undergoing major renovation and expansion work. The Khan family has temporarily shifted to Puja Casa, a luxury apartment in Bandra owned by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh.

A grand yet intimate celebration in Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebration at his Alibaug farmhouse was attended by his close friends and family, including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Ananya Panday. The gathering was private, with guests arriving on November 1 via the M2M ferry from Mumbai.

Farah Khan shared a video from the ferry ride with Karan Johar and others, captioned, “Karan’s day out on the RoRo!!” Karan jokingly said, “Thank you for inviting me, this is such a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Inside the celebration, Farah Khan posted photos with SRK, one of which shows her kissing him on the cheek and another of them hugging. She wrote, “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years.” Karan Johar also shared a selfie with Rani Mukerji, writing, “Guess the photo bomber?” with Ananya Panday photobombing in the background.

What makes Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug farmhouse special?

Located within Deja Vu Farms, SRK’s Alibaug property spans 20,000 square feet and is valued at around Rs 15 crore. The luxurious home features a private helipad, spacious living rooms, and large glass windows offering serene views. The interiors are styled in elegant white tones, complemented by wooden furniture and mosaic flooring. The sea-facing deck and private pool add to the property’s charm, making it a peaceful retreat away from Mumbai’s busy life.

The Alibaug farmhouse has hosted several Bollywood parties in the past, and this year’s celebration continued that tradition.

Apart from his Alibaug home, Shah Rukh Khan owns multiple properties worldwide, including his Dubai villa Jannat on Palm Jumeirah, valued at Rs 100 crore, and residences in London, New York, and Beverly Hills. His total real estate portfolio is reportedly worth nearly Rs 500 crore, according to The Siasat Daily.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s first look, expected soon.

