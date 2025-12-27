Inside Video: Salman Khan's dad Salim Khan, brother Sohail Khan and other family members gather for a grand birthday celebration

Today, December 27, 2025, marks the biggest day in the life of Salman Khan’s fans. That's because the Bhaijaan of Bollywood celebrates his birthday today. On his 60th birthday, the megastar also made sure to grace his lovers with his grand presence at the festival-like celebrations. This time, Khan ditched Mumbai and moved to his Panvel house to celebrate. At the mega event, he was joined by his father Salim Khan, brother Sohail Khan, other family members, and many B-town stars. Check it out!

Salman Khan’s family joins to celebrate his 60th birthday

Salman Khan has a presence like no other. His stardom, aura, and swag remain unmatched in the industry. He is also one of the most loved Bollywood actors of all time. As he turned 60 today, December 27, 2025, a massive celebration was hosted in Panvel. An inside video from the gathering shows Salman greeting his father as he is about to cut the cake in the presence of his fans, family, and the media.

Last night, almost all of Bollywood drove down to Salman’s farmhouse to celebrate his birthday. Before the clock struck midnight, Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Aditya Roy Kapur, lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were among the many stars who came to wish the Sultan actor on his big day.

Randeep Hooda was also spotted entering the premises with his wife, Lin Laishram, while Maniesh Paul danced his way into the celebration. MS Dhoni also came accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and their daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Apart from them, Khan’s family members, including Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, mother Salma Khan, nephews Nirvan Khan and Arhaan Khan, were also present. New parents, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, also brought their daughter Sipaara to her uncle’s birthday bash.

On the work front, the man of the hour, Salman Khan, will be next seen in Battle of Galwan. If reports are to be believed, the makers will be dropping a big asset from the film on Khan’s birthday.

