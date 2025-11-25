International Emmys 2025 Full Winners List: Diljit Dosanjh Misses Best Actor Win for Amar Singh Chamkila; Oriol Pla takes it home

Indian actor Diljit Dosanjh, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor at the 2025 International Emmy Awards, missed out on the prestigious title. The award went to Spain’s Oriol Pla for his performance in Yo, Adicto. Diljit was recognized for his role as the late Punjabi music icon in Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, which also competed in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category but lost to the UK’s Lost Boys & Fairies.

The 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Monday, November 24, in New York City. Alongside Diljit, the nominees for Best Actor included David Mitchell for Ludwig and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. Amar Singh Chamkila was nominated alongside Germany’s Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, Chile’s Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death), and the UK’s Lost Boys & Fairies in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

Diljit Dosanjh shines on the red carpet

Despite not winning, Diljit Dosanjh made a notable appearance at the Emmy red carpet. He greeted photographers with his signature namaste, wearing a glittering jacket, white shirt, and a classic black turban, reflecting his Punjabi style. Director Imtiaz Ali, along with Netflix India’s Vice President of Content Monika Shergill and Director of Original Films Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, also attended the event.

The Netflix biopic explores the rise and tragic end of Amar Singh Chamkila, a Punjabi folk sensation known for his bold lyrics, especially resonating with women challenging societal norms. Diljit’s portrayal of Chamkila earned widespread appreciation for its depth and authenticity. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s second wife and stage partner, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Released globally on April 12, 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila received critical acclaim, marking a strong return for director Imtiaz Ali. While the film and Diljit Dosanjh did not win at the International Emmys 2025, their international recognition underscores the growing global reach of Indian content and talent.

Full winners list: International Emmy Awards 2025

Arts Programming: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days

Best Actor: Oriol Pla, Yo, Adicto (I, Addict)

Best Actress: Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You

Comedy: Ludwig

Current Affairs: Dispatches: Kill Zone

Documentary: Hell Jumper

Kids – Animation: Bluey

Kids – Factual & Entertainment: Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR?

Kids – Live-Action: Fallen

News: Gaza, Search for Life

Non-Scripted Entertainment: Shaolin Heroes

Short-Form Series: La médiatrice

Sports Documentary: It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football

Telenovela: Deha

TV Movie/Mini-Series: Lost Boys & Fairies

ALSO READ: 12 new OTT releases this week: Stranger Things Season 5, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5