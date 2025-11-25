International Emmys 2025 Full Winners List: Diljit Dosanjh Misses Best Actor Win for Amar Singh Chamkila; Oriol Pla takes it home
Diljit Dosanjh was nominated for Best Actor at the 2025 International Emmys for his role in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, but the award went to Spain’s Oriol Pla.
Indian actor Diljit Dosanjh, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor at the 2025 International Emmy Awards, missed out on the prestigious title. The award went to Spain’s Oriol Pla for his performance in Yo, Adicto. Diljit was recognized for his role as the late Punjabi music icon in Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, which also competed in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category but lost to the UK’s Lost Boys & Fairies.
The 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Monday, November 24, in New York City. Alongside Diljit, the nominees for Best Actor included David Mitchell for Ludwig and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. Amar Singh Chamkila was nominated alongside Germany’s Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, Chile’s Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death), and the UK’s Lost Boys & Fairies in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.
Diljit Dosanjh shines on the red carpet
Despite not winning, Diljit Dosanjh made a notable appearance at the Emmy red carpet. He greeted photographers with his signature namaste, wearing a glittering jacket, white shirt, and a classic black turban, reflecting his Punjabi style. Director Imtiaz Ali, along with Netflix India’s Vice President of Content Monika Shergill and Director of Original Films Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, also attended the event.
The Netflix biopic explores the rise and tragic end of Amar Singh Chamkila, a Punjabi folk sensation known for his bold lyrics, especially resonating with women challenging societal norms. Diljit’s portrayal of Chamkila earned widespread appreciation for its depth and authenticity. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s second wife and stage partner, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Released globally on April 12, 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila received critical acclaim, marking a strong return for director Imtiaz Ali. While the film and Diljit Dosanjh did not win at the International Emmys 2025, their international recognition underscores the growing global reach of Indian content and talent.
Full winners list: International Emmy Awards 2025
- Arts Programming: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days
- Best Actor: Oriol Pla, Yo, Adicto (I, Addict)
- Best Actress: Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You
- Comedy: Ludwig
- Current Affairs: Dispatches: Kill Zone
- Documentary: Hell Jumper
- Kids – Animation: Bluey
- Kids – Factual & Entertainment: Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR?
- Kids – Live-Action: Fallen
- News: Gaza, Search for Life
- Non-Scripted Entertainment: Shaolin Heroes
- Short-Form Series: La médiatrice
- Sports Documentary: It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football
- Telenovela: Deha
- TV Movie/Mini-Series: Lost Boys & Fairies
