Is Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal 5 releasing on December 4 in clash with Prabhas’ Fauzi? Here’s the Truth

Golmaal 5 is among the most anticipated movies of Hindi cinema. The Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy entertainer is currently in the production stage. There have been several speculations around the film’s release date being planned in December 2026’s first week. However, the makers have debunked the rumors and called them ‘baseless’ and ‘false’.

A spokesperson of Rohit Shetty Picturez said, “We have come across speculation regarding the release date of our upcoming film, Golmaal 5. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false and baseless.”

He further added, “Our entire team is currently focused on making an entertaining film for audiences, and we look forward to sharing official updates at the appropriate time. Any information regarding the film, including its release date, will be communicated only through our official announcements.”

The team also requested the press to refrain from such unverified information. “We request members of the media to refrain from publishing or circulating misleading information. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation,” the spokesperson concluded.

It was speculated that Golmaal 5 will have a December 4 release and it will face a clash with Prabhas’ Fauzi and Akshay Kumar’s untitled film with Anees Bazmee. However, the makers have set the record straight.

For the unversed, Golmaal 5 marks the return of the OG star cast of the franchise: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, along with Sharman Joshi, who was missing in later parts of the franchise. The team also onboarded Akshay Kumar and Priya Mani in key roles. The Welcome To The Jungle actor will have a bald look in the film. If reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar might be seen in a negative shade, but with a touch of Rohit Shetty’s trademark comedy.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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