Is Akshay Kumar playing Rajesh Khanna in RD Burman biopic? Here’s what we know

Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors right now. A week ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Khiladi Kumar is reuniting with director Neeraj Pandey for the third time after Baby and Special 26. We had reported that the actor will play a special role in Neeraj Pandey’s next, a biopic of legendary music director RD Burman. Pinkvilla also reported the casting of Emraan Hashmi as Mehmood. And now, we have an update on Akshay Kumar’s character.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar will essay the role of superstar Rajesh Khanna in the RD Burman biopic. A source told the publication, “The dynamic between Rajesh Khanna and R.D. Burman was special, and the makers are looking to recreate it on screen. The obvious choice to play the part is Akshay Kumar, given the family equation he shares with Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.” For the unversed, Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna, who is Rajesh Khanna’s daughter.

Moreover, Akki himself is a great admirer of Kaka. The actor has reportedly allotted 10 days for the shoot. It will be an extended cameo. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the makers gearing up to take the ambitious project on floors in September.

The lead role of the legendary music icon will be played by Farhan Akhtar. The actor has already begun prep for the role. It will be a landmark role for both Farhan and Akshay. The makers are planning to rope in many more stars to play important characters from the bygone era who played a significant part in RD Burman’s life.

Neeraj Pandey and Farhan Akhtar are backing this project under their respective banners, Friday Filmworks and Excel Entertainment. It will be Pandey’s second biopic after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, based on the life of cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Emraan Hashmi roped in to play Mehmood in R.D. Burman Biopic