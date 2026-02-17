Is AR Rahman taking a 40-day digital detox ahead of Ramayana event? Here’s what we know

Music composer AR Rahman is gearing up for some exciting projects this year, with Ramayana undoubtedly being one of the most anticipated ventures in Indian cinema. Now, it appears that ahead of a major event for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, scheduled for March this year, Rahman has decided to take a digital detox.

AR Rahman to take a 40-day digital break from social media

AR Rahman was recently seen conducting a concert in Chennai. During the eventful night, the singer-composer mentioned that the break is primarily to focus on his work. With key soundtrack deadlines approaching before the March showcase, he is reportedly working at an accelerated pace to ensure the music is ready on time.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rahman needs to finalize crucial elements of the score before the scheduled Ramayana event takes place.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana is slated for a Diwali release this year, and the makers are planning a grand event in March 2026 to formally introduce the cast and crew. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the epic two-part film will also feature Yash and Sai Pallavi in key roles.

AR Rahman’s work front

Rahman last composed music for the Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy starrer Gandhi Talks. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film was released in theaters on January 30, 2026. Interestingly, it featured no dialogue. The composer also worked on an Arabic film titled Baab.

Looking ahead, Rahman is composing the musical tracks for Ramayana: Part 1 and Ramayana: Part 2. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the films are scheduled to hit the big screens during Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively. The project will also feature German composer Hans Zimmer as a guest composer.

Moreover, Rahman is composing the music and background score for the Ram Charan starrer Peddi. The upcoming sports action drama is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is slated for release on April 30, 2026.

Additionally, the musician has films like Moon Walk, Genie, Killer, D56, and several other ventures in the pipeline.

