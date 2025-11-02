Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in the making? Anees Bazmee confirms Kartik Aaryan starrer’s sequel

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is undoubtedly one of the most successful ventures in Bollywood, which initially starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Now, after its standalone sequels starring Kartik Aaryan became massive hits, director Anees Bazmee is gearing up to release a brand-new installment as well.

Anees Bazmee confirms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 with Kartik Aaryan

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee mentioned that the world would have never known about Kartik Aaryan's fabulous comic timing if it hadn't been for Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He added that he was planning a couple of comedy films with the actor.

When asked about the possibility of another installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, the filmmaker confirmed that it is definitely in progress. He explained that the love the series has received over the years is unparalleled and assured that the next film will indeed happen, adding that the only confirmed element so far is Kartik's involvement.

Bazmee also spoke about his experience working with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He said that the two legends never made him feel like he was working with such big stars.

When asked whether Vidya and Madhuri would return in the next sequel, Anees Bazmee said that it was possible, though they might also consider casting another actress who has never been part of the franchise before.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third and latest installment of the popular horror-comedy franchise. Retaining Kartik Aaryan as the lead from the second installment as Ruhaan Randhawa, aka Rooh Baba, the film follows the tale of a vengeful spirit haunting a palace in Raktghat.

Apart from Aaryan, the flick featured Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The main cast also included Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Arun Kushwah, Manish Wadhwa, and others in key roles.

Kartik Aaryan’s next films

Looking ahead, Kartik Aaryan is next set to appear in a lead role in the film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. Moreover, he also has an untitled Anurag Basu directorial alongside Sreeleela and Naagzilla in the pipeline.

