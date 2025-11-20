Did Hardik Pandya secretly get engaged to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma in a small ceremony? Here's what we know

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are yet again sparking speculations about their engagement. As per the ongoing chatter, the cricketer got engaged to actor-model Mahieka Sharma, with whom he was rumoured to be dating for a while. In the latest viral pictures, the two can be seen in a puja ceremony, which is assumed to be a ritual of their engagement. The puja ceremony was conducted in the presence of Pt. Chandrashekhar Ji.

However, the priest mentioned that the puja ceremony was done only for the well-being of the family. Though there is no official confirmation on their engagement from either side, some eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring in Mahieka's hand in one of the viral pictures, which strengthens the ongoing buzz further.

The priest shared the pictures from Puja on his Instagram handle and later deleted the post. The caption read, "Mangalwar puja performed for overall well-being with friends and family @mahiekasharma @hardikpandya93. From the Agni of Havan emerges ārogya, shānti, and the radiance of prosperity. Thus do the scriptures declare: he who seeks peace and complete well-being should offer oblations into the sacred fire."

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya was earlier married to actress Natasa Stankovic. The couple announced their separation in July 2024, four years after marrying in 2020. They shared a joint statement on their social media handles for parting ways. The statement clarified that despite their best efforts and commitment to the relationship, they ultimately determined that parting ways was in the best interest of both parties.

The former couple share a son, Agastya. Two weeks ago, Hardik Pandya shared a couple of cosy pictures with Maheika on his Instagram handle, where he was seen holding her hand on a beach, sharing some intimate moments in a pool. Their pictures eventually confirmed their ongoing dating life.

Talking about Maheika, she is a popular name in the modelling industry. She has walked the ramp for high-profile Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, and Amit Aggarwal. Mahieka has also appeared in music videos, independent films and modelling shoots.

