Is Kartik Aaryan dating a Greek student Karina Kubiliute? Alleged mystery girl breaks silence on rumors

Kartik Aaryan recently made headlines after reports surfaced claiming that he was dating a Greek student named Karina Kubiliute. As the rumours spread across the internet, the girl in question has now cleared the air and broken her silence on the speculation.

Taking to her official social media handle, Karina Kubiliute has denied the rumours of dating Kartik Aaryan. In a screenshot shared by a netizen, Karina can be seen commenting under a post, saying, “I’m not his gffff!!!” Additionally, she has also written, “I don’t know Kartik!” on her bio.

Here’s the comment and bio:

From the looks of it, Karina herself has dismissed the rumours of dating the TMMTMTTM star. However, Kartik has not responded to the claims so far.

For those unaware, Kartik Aaryan was in the news recently after reports suggested that he was dating Karina Kubiliute. The Greece-born woman is a student who is currently based in the United Kingdom.

Reportedly, Reddit users noticed that Kartik had posted a laid-back beach photo from his Goa vacation. While he appeared relaxed, fans pointed out similarities between his post and pictures shared by Karina.

Reddit users were quick to compare the available details and highlight the similarities. Additionally, fans alleged that Kartik had followed Karina on Instagram before the rumours began circulating, after which he allegedly unfollowed her. However, the narrative now appears to have shifted, with Karina herself addressing and dismissing the speculation.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in a lead role in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), a romantic comedy film. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film follows the story of Ray Mehra, a cynical wedding planner based in Los Angeles, who crosses paths with Rumi Vardhan, an aspiring novelist from Agra, during a luxury yacht cruise in Croatia.

As fate would have it, the two fall in love. However, Rumi later reveals that she cannot pursue a relationship with Ray as she cannot live away from her father. In an attempt to win her and her family over, Ray travels to Agra, leading to several emotional moments as the film explores whether he succeeds in his pursuit of love.

Despite the buzz, the film received underwhelming reviews and eventually failed to perform well at the box office.

