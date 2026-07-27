Is Mrunal Thakur dating cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Here’s what the netizens think after viral cafe video

The coming together of Bollywood and Indian cricket has always been a breeding ground for high-voltage gossip. Now, a brand-new, unexpected pairing has just taken the internet by storm. Rumors are currently running wild across social media platforms that Bollywood and South star Mrunal Thakur might be dating young Team India batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Internet thinks Mrunal Thakur is dating Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rumors of Mrunal Thakur dating Yashasvi Jaiswal spread like wildfire after a video surfaced online capturing both celebrities exiting a popular cafe in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood. According to clips circulating across social media platforms, the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actress was spotted arriving at the venue.

Shortly after, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen walking out of the very same establishment before hopping into his waiting car. Though the two did not pose together in the clips, the timing of their exits was enough for social media users to connect the dots, triggering massive speculation that they were out on a secret date.

Adding fuel to the online chatter is the age difference between the two public figures. Mrunal Thakur (33) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) share a roughly nine-year age gap.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flooded comment sections discussing the age dynamic. Fans from both the cricketing and entertainment worlds expressed shoc, calling it an unpredictable plot twist.

Check out fan reactions:

While romantic rumors are spreading fast, some were quick to state that a casual spotting does not mean a relationship. Many believe the duo might have crossed paths for an upcoming brand endorsement. There were also some who stated that since Bandra is a prime hub for celebrity hangouts, running into the same cafe could simply be a coincidence.

As for now, neither Mrunal Thakur nor Yashasvi Jaiswal has released an official statement or addressed the ongoing speculation. Mrunal is no stranger to link-up rumors. She previously faced speculation regarding her personal life, including marriage and dating rumors linking her to actor Dhanush. The rumors were then dismissed within the industry.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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