Is Prakash Raj replacing Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Actor clarifies

Drishyam 3 is among the most anticipated movies of 2026. Currently under the production stage, the Ajay Devgn starrer has onboarded a supremely talented ensemble cast, that includes Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta, and others. And now, a veteran actor has joined the team, taking the excitement around the film a notch higher.

Prakash Raj, who shared screen with Ajay Devgn in Singham (2011), has joined the star cast of Drishyam 3. The actor himself confirmed his casting and stated that he is all set to play a 'scintilating role' in the film. The legendary actor also quipped that he is not replacing anyone, hinting to the rumors mill around Akshaye Khanna's replacement.

The actor took to his social media handle and tweeted, "Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I'm sure you will love it . (and yes im not replacing anyone..)."

For the unversed, Akshaye Khanna has left the project just a couple of days before the shoot over creative differences. Since then there were speculations about multiple names who might replace the Dhurandhar actor in the film. Later, when Jaideep Ahlawat joined the cast, the makers stated that they are introducing a new character in the film.

Like Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj is also expected to play a fresh character in the film. His casting will bring more depth and layers to the film's narrative. As the actor himself stated, he has already started filming for Drishyam 3.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the much awaited thriller drama is slated for a grand Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2026) theatrical release. It is among the biggest bets from Hindi cinema at the box office this year. There are reports that Drishyam 3 could mark the end of the immensely loved franchise. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

