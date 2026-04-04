Is Ranveer Singh’s Pralay a remake of Blindness? Hansal Mehta reveals truth and how actor joined the project

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his film Dhurandhar 2, as it continues to run successfully in theatres. As the actor is next expected to appear in a lead role in the zombie thriller Pralay, many have wondered whether it is a remake or adaptation of the 2008 film Blindness. Here’s what Hansal Mehta has to say.

Is Ranveer Singh’s Pralay a remake of Blindness?

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, producer Hansal Mehta dismissed claims that Pralay is a remake. He said, “It’s not an adaptation. Jai and Vishal Kapoor have written an original story.” The filmmaker also added that translating and adapting the works of Portuguese author José Saramago for the screen would have been a difficult task.

For those unaware, Blindness is a 2008 thriller starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. The film centers on an unexplained mass epidemic of blindness that affects nearly everyone in a nonspecific city, following multiple unnamed characters as they navigate the social breakdown that swiftly ensues.

However, the producer has dismissed the rumours and confirmed that the Ranveer Singh-starrer is based on an original script.

In the same conversation, Mehta also revealed how the Dhurandhar 2 actor became involved in the project. The filmmaker said, “Jai had been working on this idea for a long time. When Ranveer Singh saw his work, he reached out to him, and then Jai pitched it to him. Once Ranveer said he liked the idea, we invested in developing it, helping Jai create the world he wants to present in the film.”

More about Pralay

Pralay is an upcoming zombie thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world. Produced by Hansal Mehta under the banner of True Story Films, the project also has Ranveer Singh joining as a co-producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films.

Reportedly being made on a massive budget, the film marks the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, who has co-written the script alongside Vishal Kapoor. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-2026 and will likely feature Kalyani Priyadarshan as the co-lead, marking her debut in Bollywood.

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