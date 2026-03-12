Is Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan’s Ek Din similar to Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara? Aamir Khan clarifies

Sai Pallavi’s debut Hindi movie, Ek Din, is inching towards its big screen debut. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan, the romantic drama also stars Junaid Khan. Recently, the film’s trailer was unveiled, in which the hero can be seen telling the heroine that she won’t remember him after a day. This reminded fans of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, in which the actress suffers from memory loss. Now, Aamir has finally cleared the confusion around Ek Din being similar to Saiyaara. Read on!

Aamir Khan clarifies if Ek Din is similar to Saiyaara

The trailer of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s film Ek Din was unveiled on March 11. In the clip, the couple indulges in a conversation that raised many eyebrows. Meera played by Sai Pallavi can be seen telling Rohan portrayed by Junaid Khan, ‘Yeh to meri zindagi ka sabse khoobsurat din hai (This is the most beautiful day of my life!)’. In response to this, he says, ‘Par kal tumhein yeh din yaad nahin rahega (But you will not even remember it tomorrow)!’

Their conversation sparked speculations that the film is similar to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, in which the actress has Alzheimer's condition. During an interview with Variety India, Aamir Khan clarified, “No! No! Our film is completely different!” Mr. Perfectionist went on to describe the film as the “kind of classic love story we have not seen in a long while.”

About Ek Din

Ek Din is a romantic tale of a lover-boy who is fond of a girl. But he is afraid of expressing his affection to the lady. However, one day, he goes to the fortune bell, wishing to love her, even if it meant for a day. Luckily, his wish is granted, and they spend an entire day in bliss. But as the day ends, the bond and love between them starts to fade away, leaving the audience questioning if they will finally come together.

Directed by Sunil Pandey is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai film, One Day. The movie is partly shot in Japan to visually capture the stunning winter and snowfall. The film is set to release on May 1, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EK Din Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's chemistry becomes the soul of Aamir Khan-backed love story