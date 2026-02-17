Is Salim Khan admitted to the ICU? Here's what we know about Salman Khan's father

Veteran screenplay writer Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 17. The 90-year-old is currently undergoing treatment. While there is no update on his health yet, a doctor confirmed that he has been admitted to the ICU ward. According to The Times of India, while talking to the media personnel, the doctor revealed, “He is in the ICU. Please talk to the family representative.”

Khan family visits Salim Khan in hospital

So far, no one from the Khan family has spoken to the media or released any statement on his hospitalization. However, his son, Salman Khan was spotted visiting him soon after he got admitted. At the hospital, the Battle Of Galwan actor was accompanied by an entourage of security personnel. Later after half-an-hour, Salman Khan was seen exiting the hospital premises.

The other family members, including Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan, Ayaan Agnihotri, Lulia Vantur, and others, also paid a visit to the Lilavati Hospital to check on Salim Khan's health. An official update on his condition is yet to be released by the hospital and his family.

About Salim Khan's illustrious career

For the unversed, Salim Khan is among the legendary Indian writers. His camaraderie with Javed Akhtar speaks volumes in several 70s and 80s films, when they introduced Amitabh Bachchan as ‘Angry Young Man’. The iconic pair of Salim-Javed is considered among the greats of Indian cinema, who revolutionised storytelling through their writing in movies like Sholay, Haathi Mera Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kranti, Chacha Bhatija, Imaan Dharam, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Shaan, Mr India, among many others.



Before turning into a screenplay writer, Salim Khan also dipped his toes in the acting world, including films such as Teesri Manzil, Diwana, Chhaila Babu, Wafadar, and Mahabharat, among others.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

