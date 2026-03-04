Is Sara Arjun set to lead Imtiaz Ali’s Heer Ranjha after Dhurandhar? Here's what we know

Buzz around the film Heer Ranjha continues to intensify following its announcement by Imtiaz Ali and producer Ektaa R Kapoor on February 14, 2026, Valentine’s Day. The romantic drama, to be directed by Sajid Ali, is envisioned as a contemporary retelling of the classic Punjabi folk tale. Positioned as the next chapter in the Laila Majnu legacy, the film promises to revisit timeless love through a modern cinematic lens. Ever since the announcement, curiosity surrounding the lead cast has dominated industry conversations.



Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun to be seen in Heer Ranjha?



According to Mid-Day, Sara Arjun has emerged as the frontrunner for the lead role of Heer. The young actor garnered widespread attention with her performance opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, earning praise for her screen presence and emotional depth. According to reports, the makers are keen on casting a relatively fresh face, and Sara is said to be among the strongest contenders currently being evaluated. While no official confirmation has been made, her name has consistently surfaced in casting discussions.

For the role of Ranjha, Rohit Saraf is reportedly in consideration. However, reports indicate that the final decision will depend largely on the on-screen chemistry between the two leads. The project is expected to go on floors in the summer of 2026, with pre-production already underway. If finalized, the pairing is said to bring together two rising talents in what is being mounted as a sweeping romantic saga.



Sara Arjun's work front



Meanwhile, Sara’s career trajectory continues to ascend. She is set to appear in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 with the sequel slated for release on March 19, 2026. As anticipation builds around Heer Ranjha, fans are eager to see whether Sara will headline this reimagined epic and carry forward the emotionally rich storytelling associated with the franchise.

