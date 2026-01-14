Is Shraddha Kapoor planning a ‘heritage-style’ wedding with Rahul Mody in Udaipur? Brother Siddhant Kapoor REACTS

Rumors have been swirling that Shraddha Kapoor is ready to tie the knot with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody, in a grand Udaipur wedding. However, it seems the news is just as much of a surprise to her family as it is to her fans. Her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, recently stumbled upon the reports on Instagram and couldn't help but react with a mix of shock and amusement.

The speculation gained momentum after a social media post suggested the actress was planning a "heritage-style" ceremony in the city of lakes. The post noted that while nothing is official, fans are already feeling a mix of joy and heartbreak at the thought of the actress moving into a new chapter of life.

The post read, “Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly getting married to her long term boyfriend, with sources suggesting a beautiful heritage wedding in Udaipur. While there is no official announcement yet, the news has already sent social media into an emotional mix of happiness and heartbreak. For years, Shraddha has been lovingly called the national crush, admired for her simplicity and charm. Fans are joking that the title might finally retire, but at the same time, many are genuinely happy to see her move into a new phase of life.”

Siddhanth set the record straight in the comments, writing, “😳😳😳 😂😂😂 yeh toh mere liye bhi News hai (this is news for me too).” His lighthearted dismissal quickly caught the attention of fans, with one replying, “I hope there will be no more rumours now,” while another thanked him for the much-needed clarification.

This isn't the first time Shraddha's marital status has been the talk of the town. Just last week, she addressed the curiosity herself. When a fan directly asked, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji,” she kept things playful and witty, responding, “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married).”

While Shraddha and Rahul Mody have been spotted together frequently since early 2024, and Shraddha has even shared a few cheeky photos of them on her feed, the couple has yet to officially confirm their status. For now, it looks like the wedding bells are only ringing in the rumor mill.

