Is Varun Dhawan taking a break from acting after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release? Find Out

Varun Dhawan has been busy with multiple movies, be it Border 2 or his upcoming comedy flick, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Hence, he has been caught between waking up at 4:00 AM, wrapping up work commitments, making media appearances, doing interviews, promoting his films, and more. In the midst of all this, he rarely has time to spend with his baby girl, Lara. Hence, the actor is considering taking a brief hiatus from work. Read on!

Varun Dhawan to step back from work to spend time with family

Accoding to Filmfare, Varun Dhawan will be staying away from acting for a brief period of time. Their source said, “Varun Dhawan is taking a long break after the release of Border 2. He is keen on spending more time with his family, especially his daughter. He is eager to take the break to be with Lara.”

Varun has been talking about having “hard dad guilt” for not spending enough time with his daughter, Lara, and missing her developmental milestones.

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, the Baby John actor expressed, “I literally don't have a second. It’s very strange, and I've never felt like this. I've never felt this kind of love in my life. I've never felt this kind of missing as I have. Maybe when I was very young, my parents left me, and they went somewhere; maybe I missed them that badly. But right now, the way I'm missing her is strange; it's very strange to me because I've never felt this feeling before.”

Varun further added, “At night, when I reach home, and I'm like, ‘I didn't see her only today; I didn't carry her, and that really buggers you up then a little bit.” But when he discussed this feeling with Atlee, he told him, “This is just the beginning.”

On the work front, Varun’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been postponed from June 5 to June 12. Hours ago, the makers announced their decision citing “recent developments and considering the prevailing situation.” Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, and others.

