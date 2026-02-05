Is Vijay Sethupathi in talks to play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana? Here’s what we know

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead roles, is slated to be released as a two-part venture on Diwali 2026 and 2027. Now, it appears that Vijay Sethupathi is in talks to portray the role of Vibhishana.

Is Vijay Sethupathi set to play Vibhishana?

According to an online report by Movies Singapore, Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly in discussions with the makers of Ramayana. The actor is being considered for the role of Vibhishana, Ravana’s brother, who chooses the path of truth and justice and supports Rama in winning the war.

The character is said to be an important and integral part of the film, making it a significant role for the actor. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

Ramayana is an upcoming magnum opus that retells the Hindu mythological epic. The multistarrer features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Toxic star Yash portraying Ravana.

Sai Pallavi essays the role of Goddess Sita, while the cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and several others in key roles.

The much-awaited cinematic venture is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with songs and background score composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in a lead role in Gandhi Talks. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the silent film featured Aravind Swamy as the co-lead, along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Usha Nadkarni, and others in key roles.

The film, which was released on January 30, 2026, focused on the collision of three lives in Mumbai: an unemployed man desperate for a job, a fallen wealthy businessman, and a thief, and how their lives change after crossing paths.

Looking ahead, the actor has wrapped up shooting for his next lead film, titled Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie features Tabu and Samyuktha in pivotal roles.

Additionally, Vijay Sethupathi will also make a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel is expected to arrive in theatres by mid-2026.

Moreover, the Jawan actor is also part of the Silambarasan TR starrer Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran.

