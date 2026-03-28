Is wedding on cards for Kriti Sanon? Actress responds amid dating rumors with Kabir Bahia: ‘I will get married…’

Rumours of Kriti Sanon dating UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia made headlines after they were spotted together. The duo has also been sharing social media posts for each other. Recently, when Kabir accompanied Kriti to Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding and posted multiple pictures from the Mimi actress, it added fuel to the fire. At a recent event, the actress strongly responded to the ‘wedding in cards’ question. Read on!

Kriti Sanon says she is not in a hurry to get married

Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, actress Nupur Sanon, tied the knot with musician Stebin Ben earlier this year. At the event, the National Award-winning actress was seen having a blast with her rumored boyfriend, entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. Hence, everyone is curious to know is wedding is on the cards for her.

At the Times Now Summit 2026, when Kriti sat on stage for the interview, the host was quick to ask her ‘the’ question everyone wants to answer. However, the Heropanti actress looked visibly irritated with the query. Hence, she responded, “Are you this chachi ji asking when I am getting married? Come on, guys, there is so much more to life than marriage.”

Putting all speculations around her wedding to rest, the diva expressed that she will get married whenever she feels like getting married. “I don’t think I am in a hurry,” she added.

Kriti Sanon wins Best Actor award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

On March 25, 2026, Kriti Sanon painted the town green as she arrived at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026. At the fifth edition of the coveted event, the actress made heads turn when she came to receive the award for Best Actor Female (Popular Choice) award in a green cutout dress.

After taking home the trophy, Kriti took to social media to express gratitude for receiving the honour. In her post, she penned, “Ishk went Green for the night. Thank you @pinkvilla for honouring me with Best Actor- Female for Tere Ishk Mein! Love you @aanandlrai sir!”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

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