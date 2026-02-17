Isha Ambani hosts Queen Rania for a special roundtable; Masaba Gupta, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Nanda join them

In Mumbai, Isha Ambani recently hosted an insightful conversation on women’s leadership and creativity for Queen Rania of Jordan. The Queen met Masaba Gupta, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, among others at a roundtable organized by Isha at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The discussion, with the Queen as the guest of honor, focused on the changing roles of women across cinema, business, fashion, and social impact, highlighting how leadership and creativity intersect in today’s world.

Masaba, Karisma Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda shared perspectives from their professional journeys, reflecting on the importance of individuality, representation, and purpose-driven work. They spoke about the challenges women face in male-dominated industries and how cultivating confidence, authenticity, and vision can help overcome barriers. The discussion highlighted how women across sectors are shaping narratives, influencing change, and creating spaces that align with their values and aspirations.

Queen Rania, widely recognised for her advocacy in education, women’s rights, and humanitarian work, is currently on a visit to India. Her stop in Mumbai followed engagements in New Delhi, where she addressed themes of inclusive leadership, humility, and social responsibility. Her presence at the roundtable reinforced the value of dialogue across cultures and industries, demonstrating the importance of practical approaches to empowerment and collaboration in driving meaningful change.

The roundtable brought together voices from diverse fields, reflecting a shared interest in supporting women in leadership roles and nurturing creative potential. The interaction offered an opportunity to celebrate achievements, exchange ideas, and discuss the challenges women face while inspiring the next generation of leaders. By combining experiences from business, entertainment, and social impact, the gathering provided a thoughtful platform to explore creativity, influence, and leadership, underlining the growing impact of women in shaping inclusive and forward-looking communities.

