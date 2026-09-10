Ishaan Khatter slays intense training routine as he gears up for The Royals Season 2

Ishaan Khatter is clearly in no mood to take it easy. As anticipation builds around The Royals Season 2, the actor has offered fans a glimpse of his latest fitness grind. Taking to social media, Ishaan shared a series of striking black-and-white workout pictures that highlight his sculpted physique and intense training routine. His caption “Brick. By. Brick. Earned, not given” perfectly captures the mindset behind his latest transformation.

Getting back into Aviraaj Singh mode

Ishaan made a strong impression in The Royals Season 1 as Aviraaj Singh, winning audiences over with his royal charisma, effortless style and commanding screen presence. His portrayal also sparked considerable excitement among female viewers, making the prince one of the most talked-about characters from the series. With the second season on the horizon, the actor’s latest fitness update has naturally fueled curiosity about what he has in store this time around.

Check out Ishaan Khatter’s workout post below:



For the first season, Ishaan underwent rigorous preparation to embody the physicality of Aviraaj, including weight training and horse riding. His newest workout snapshots suggest that the actor is once again approaching the role with the same commitment. Rather than simply being a display of fitness, Ishaan gives a peek into the painstaking process of building a character from the ground up.

Ishaan’s journey has steadily expanded beyond conventional Bollywood territory. From acclaimed projects such as Beyond the Clouds and A Suitable Boy to his international appearance in The Perfect Couple and his growing popularity through The Royals, the actor has continued to explore varied spaces. As he prepares to return as Aviraaj Singh in The Royals Season 2, the actor is ready to let the results do the talking.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



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