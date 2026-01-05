Hema Malini expresses pain of losing Dharmendra: ‘To personally see him sink was very difficult’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering to some.

The sudden demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra came as a shock. Especially when the star greeted his fans from the hospital with a broad smile, just days after getting discharged. In a recent interview with the Times of India, his wife, Hema Malini, opened up about her loss.

Hema Malini fondly remembers Dharmendra

November 24, 2025, will mark the doomsday in Indian cinema when the industry lost a legend like Dharmendra. The Deol family and his wife, actress Hema Malini, will always feel the void in their lives. Having said that, Malini is starting to get back to life and resume work, as her dear husband would want her to do.

While talking to TOI, the Seeta Aur Geeta actress expressed the pain of saying adieu to her partner. Calling it an “inconsolable shock”, Malini stated the month he passed was a terrible one, as they were struggling when Dharmendra was not well. She, along with the late icon’s kids, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, were always present. The last time the star went to the hospital, everyone thought he would recover and return, just like he used to. But sadly, that didn’t happen.

Malini went on to reveal they were planning a grand birthday celebration as Dharmendra was turning 90 on December 8, 2025. “The preparations were on, and then suddenly, he was not there. To personally see him sink was very difficult. Nobody should have to go through this kind of situation,” expressed the grieving actress.

Even though it’s been more than a month since the Padma Bhushan Awardee went to his heavenly abode, the little things he was fond of still make Malini break into tears. When Dharam Ji’s favorite food, like thepla-chutney or idli-sambar and coffee, is made in the house, his loving wife reminisces about how lovingly he would relish them.

“It is important for us to keep him alive in our hearts and memories,” stated the Sholay actress, who is planning to get back to work soon, as that would make Dharmendra happy. Hema Malini concluded the interview by mentioning that Sunny Deol is planning to turn Dharmendra’s farmhouse into a museum for his ardent fans.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Sunny and Bobby Deol to mark Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary by opening Khandala farmhouse for fans