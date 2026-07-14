It's Official: Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tumbbad 2

The cinematic universe of Tumbbad is officially expanding, and it has just received a major star-power boost. After weeks of intense speculation, it has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of the highly anticipated sequel, Tumbbad 2, starring alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Alia Bhatt joins the star cast of Tumbbad 2

After the massive success of Tumbbad, the audience has been eagerly waiting for its sequel. Recently, the makers not just officially announced Tumbbad 2, they also revealed that Alia Bhatt is joining the star cast.

The news was broken by actor-producer Sohum Shah, who took to social media to share a series of photos featuring himself and Alia Bhatt against the film's iconic red backdrop. Welcoming her to the franchise, Shah wrote, “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega. See you in cinemas 03.12.202.”

Take a look:

While the exact nature of her character remains under wraps, reports suggest that Bhatt will be seen in a crucial extended cameo in the sequel. Insiders indicate that while her screen time may be limited in the second installment, her character is expected to deliver a significant plot twist which could allegedly set the stage for her larger role in Tumbbad 3.

Expressing her enthusiasm for joining the franchise, Bhatt shared that the original 2018 film left a lasting impression on her. She told Bombay Times, “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they have released.”

Sharing the it feels incredibly special to be a part of that world, Bhatt shared her excitement of working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists she has admired for a long time.

The addition of Alia and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming movie has sent fans in a frenzy. The sequel, directed by Adesh Prasad, is set to delve deeper into the mythology of the cursed deity, promising to raise the stakes from the original a cult classic.

Produced by Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios, the film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 3, 2027.

For more updates, stay tunes to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to play a 20-day role in Tumbbad 2 with Sohum Shah