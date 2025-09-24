Janhvi Kapoor admits she can't outgrow mom Sridevi’s legacy: ‘Meri koshish sirf yahi hai ki…’

It’s been a great year for Janhvi Kapoor. After the success of Param Sundari, the actress is now all geared up for the release of her upcoming multi-starrer, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The diva may have transformed a lot since her debut film, but the one thing that remains constant is her love and respect for her late mother, Sridevi.

During a recent promotional event for the film, the young actress revealed that it is very difficult for her to reach where her mother was as an actress, and her only goal is to make her parents proud.

Janhvi Kapoor on trying not to let Sridevi’s legacy down

During the press conference, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about trying to match up to Sridevi’s legacy. She instantly replied, “I don’t think ye possible hai. Unhone kuch 300 se zyada filmein ki hai har language me.” (I don’t think this is possible. She has done some 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayali, and Hindi combined.)

She further added, “I think she did Tamil, Telugu, Malayali, and Hindi. And she started working at the age of 4 to is legacy ko outgrow karna ya koshish bhi karna ki main us level tak pahuchu, bahut mushkil cheez hai. Meri koshish sirf yahi hai ki main apne maa baap ko garv dilau apne kaam ke zariye aur aap sabko apne kaam se Khushi dilau.” (She started working at the age of 4, so it’s very difficult to outgrow this legacy. In fact, even trying to reach to that level is very difficult. My only try is to make my parents proud through my work and at the same time to entertain all of you guys.)

Janhvi Kapoor concluded by saying, “I just hope that I don’t let her legacy down.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

She was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film did pretty well at the box office. She is now all set for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, she also has Homebound, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

