Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Peddi backlash: "That shame I'll always carry..."

Janhvi Kapoor recently became the talk of the nation for unfortunate reasons when her character, Achiyama of Peddi, faced backlash for its portrayal and over sexualisation in the film. During her latest visit to Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actress reflected on the controversy and revealed how she felt seeing such criticism all over the internet.

When KJo asked whether the criticism was justified, Janhvi said, "The reason I was so apprehensive to talk about it was that many people worked very hard on that film. I really didn't know what to say or if there was anything really to say. But it's important that I take ownership of my half of whatever that fiasco was because it weighs heavily on my conscience, the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society, specific to my gender. And I think that shame I'll always carry with me."

She admitted that she should have become more vocal about such depictions in the film. "Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? Could I have made a bigger scene? A hundred percent, yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is to ensure that it doesn't happen again," the actress added.

The Devara actress further explained, "I feel like I went through the same thing, really beating myself up. I should have been more vigilant. I should have made a bigger scene. And again, I don't like saying this because it sounds like I'm shifting blame, but you know, it's like, I feel like a director jo bhi bolta hai, professional hona hai, director ki baat sunni. So I was really navigating how to make things less problematic as best I thought, as and when information was becoming available to me. In the South, there very rarely is a bound script. And very rarely in those scripts do you see where the camera angles are."

"But having said that, I need to also take responsibility for my half of it. I do come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that because I'm gonna get the shit for being privileged anyway. So I might as well have leveraged it, right?" she added.

The host asked Janhvi whether she was disappointed by the director or felt it happened unintentionally. Responding to which, she said, "No, I feel like, God, I really get so conscious when I speak about this because I don't want to sound like I'm trying to be the victim. I mean, it was a violating experience in a way. I feel like both of you all have sort of been with me through the beats of me trying to articulate this discomfort throughout the course of shooting, even post-production. But anyway, that doesn't matter."

The Peddi actress concluded by saying, "I think the good thing that came out of all of this is that maybe tomorrow someone else will think twice before they present a lead actress this way. I'm glad because tomorrow if someone else says, you know what? I don't know if I'm fully comfortable with this, maybe they won't be looked at like a crazy person."

For the unversed, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Director Buchi Babu Sana faced massive backlash for presenting Janhvi in over-sexualized costumes and inappropriate angles. As the controversy stirred up, the director apologised and removed such objectionable shots from the film.

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