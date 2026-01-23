Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's Homebound out from Oscar race, producer Karan Johar reacts

When Homebound got shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, Indians jumped in joy. But sadly, the movie is now out of the race. However, producer Karan Johar is still proud of director Neeraj Ghaywan’s creation.

Karan Johar reacts as Homebound is out from Oscar race

The selection of Homebound in the Oscars brought home excitement for the Indian film industry. Despite extensively campaigning for Neeraj Ghaywan’s drama, the movie failed to bag a nomination at the 98th Academy Awards, breaking many hearts. But despite being out of the race, producer Karan Johar is still “proud” of Neeraj for creating the masterpiece.

Hence, KJo took to his Instagram Stories and cheered up Ghaywan with his lovely words of encouragement. In his short and sweet message, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani director expressed, “Proud! Love you @neerajghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!

Ghaywan was quick to react upon hearing such kind words from his producer. Reposting Karan’s message, the filmmaker expressed, “Thank you @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Could not have come this far without you.”

Check it out:

Backed by legendary American filmmaker Martin Scorsese as an Executive Producer, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Reacting to the film not landing an Oscar nomination, Jethwa stated that just being shortlisted among the final 15 films was an honour in itself.

The young actor told Hindustan Times, “Seeing Homebound travel this far and represent India globally has been incredibly special.” While he’s grateful to be part of the project, Vishal did have some hopes for the film. “Even though we say that we should not expect anything, but ab jab itna aage aa gaye the toh thoda expectations to thi. (When we come this far, there are some expectations.)”

Homebound narrates the changing dynamic of two childhood friends (Mohammed Shoaib Ali, played by Ishaan Khatter, and Chandan Kumar Valmiki, played by Vishal Jethwa), who set out to chase a common dream of becoming a police officer. The film seeks inspiration from an essay by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer.

