Janhvi Kapoor on being clicked by paparazzi from different angles: “I have freedom to wear whatever I want to but…”

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the youngsters of B-town who has often used her voice to speak about matters of importance. Recently, on a podcast, the actress opened up about her being overly se*ualised and how that has affected her over the past years.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on doing sensual songs like Bheegi Saree

Janhvi Kapoor recently joined Raj Shamani for his podcast, wherein she spoke about her childhood, parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, and her journey in the industry, among other things. She also touched upon being photographed from different angles without her consent and se*ualized after doing sensual songs.

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress spoke about doing the song called Bheegi Saree from her 2025 film, Param Sundari. Speaking about the song in which she is wearing a wet saree and “dancing pretty sensually”, she expressed, “The idea for that was, I won’t say to titillate, but it was a sensual song. If someone looked at that and said, ‘I am not attracted to this chick’, I would feel offended.”

Having said that, she added that it’s very different from se*ualizing someone, especially without their consent. “That in any and every form, I am not okay with, and that does bother me,” Kapoor divulged. She further spoke her mind about being clicked by the paparazzi from unflattering angles just for views and money.

The Dhadak debutant opined that there are times when she is wearing something that appears appropriate to her in the mirror. She is confident enough to step up in the look. But somehow, she is shot by paparazzi in certain problematic angles and ways, and is later circulated online without her knowledge or consent.

“That’s not my consent,” Janhvi stated, adding that even on movie sets, if a DOP (Director of Photography) puts a camera on some place that she is not okay with, she should be able to express her concern.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with her upcoming Telugu-language actioner, Peddi. The high-stakes movie also features actors like Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.

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