Javed Akhtar slams Border 2 makers for rehashing old songs: “Accept that you cannot do the same level of work”

Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics for the iconic songs of the 1997 film Border. Hence, the makers of Border 2 approached him for its sequel. However, the ace lyricist denied reworking on the old tracks. He also slammed the makers for rehashing old songs, stating that they need to accept that they can’t do the same level of work. Read on!

Javed Akhtar slams Border 2 makers

Border 2 is one of the most-awaited projects of Bollywood, fans have been eager to watch on the big screen. Ahead of the film’s release on January 23, 2026, the makers rolled out multiple soundtracks. While the songs succeeded in making the audience nostalgic, many argued that most of them are just the reworked versions of the lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar in the original film.

Now, in an interview with India Today, Akhtar took a dig at the makers for rehashing some old tracks and lyrics for its sequel. Javed Aktar revealed that he was approached to write for the film, which he refused. “I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy,” stated the veteran writer.

He further opined that there’s no need to tweak and re-release old songs when the original versions did exceptionally well. “Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work,” divulged the senior songwriter, calling out the Border 2 team.

In the same interview, Akhtar shared his two cents on the rising trend of remaking songs in films. “Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it?” he questioned, adding that if new movies are made, then artists should also create new songs. “Why are you depending on the past? You have accepted that we can't do it. We will live with the past glory,” underlined the Indian screenwriter and poet.

Talking about Border 2, the movie is based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It showcases how the courageous Indian citizens fought the enemies on land, air, and water in a joint operation. Led by Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

