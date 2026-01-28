Jawan 2 not anytime soon? Atlee says plans to work with Shah Rukh Khan aren’t ‘immediate’, clarifies Don 3 rumors

Director Atlee and actor Shah Rukh Khan were quite the awaited collaboration for the world of cinema. As the two came together for the first time for Jawan, fans shared their excitement for them to work together more frequently. The success of the film had led many to demand a sequel, to which the 39-year-old had remained positive in the past. However, during a new interaction with the media, the star revealed that the plans for Jawan 2 may not happen anytime soon.

Atlee reveals plans for Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan

Fans have been awaiting an update on Jawan 2, but the latest one may not be what they had hoped for. During an appearance for the World Pickleball League season 2, where the director called SRK his favorite pickleball partner, Atlee was asked about the second part of the action thriller film. Definitely interested in the possibility of exploring a project with King Khan, he shared his wishes of joining hands for ‘something’ which may not be the sequel. However, it wasn’t like the film would never happen; the director will surely plan it in the future, he clarified.

He said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “I think me and Shah Rukh sir will work on definitely something. But Jawan 2, I personally feel, maybe some years later. Not the immediate next. But definitely me and Shah Rukh sir will look into something when it comes in its flow.’

Recently, another rumor was rife about the Bigil hitmaker being Shah Rukh Khan’s one conditional addition for the progress of Don 3. Many wondered if the Don franchise would be their next collaboration, but the filmmaker was quick to shut down the claims, “Oh oh! That’s a rumour. I also read it. No no, nothing like that."

Meanwhile, following Jawan, he is once again working with Deepika Padukone for Allu Arjun’s next. The highly-awaited project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, has him calling the actress his ‘lucky charm’ and ‘wonderful’ to work with.

