Jaya Bachchan calls marriage ‘outdated’, says she doesn’t want granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to marry

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan sparked a fresh conversation on modern relationships at the We The Women event in Mumbai. Known for speaking her mind, she said she does not want her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who turns 28 soon, to get married. She also called marriage an “outdated institution”, a remark that quickly drew attention across social media.

Jaya was in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt when she was asked if she believed marriage no longer holds the same relevance. She replied, “Yes, absolutely. I don’t want Navya to get married.” Jaya explained that today’s world is very different from the one she grew up in, and young people are more aware, independent and sharp. According to her, older generations should allow youngsters to make their own choices without pressure.

She further said, “I am a grandmother now… I am too old to advise young girls on how to bring up children. Things have changed so much and today little children are so smart, they will outsmart you.” Jaya added that legal validation does not define a relationship and that emotional security does not always need a marriage certificate.

Using humor, the actor compared marriage to the famous phrase “Delhi ka laddoo”, explaining, “Woh Delhi ka laddoo hai… khao toh mushkil, na khao toh bhi mushkil. Either way it’s difficult. But just enjoy life!” Through this, she suggested that both getting married and staying single have their own challenges, and happiness should come before social expectations.

Navya, daughter of Nikhil Nanda and granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has built an impressive path outside films. She co-founded the women’s health platform Aara Health in 2020, is pursuing an MBA at IIM Ahmedabad, works on social initiatives and is co-writing her first book.

Jaya’s comment stands out given her own long marriage with Amitabh Bachchan, which completed 52 years on June 3, 2025. They are parents to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and have starred together in several iconic films.

On the work front, Jaya will next be seen in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

