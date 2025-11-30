Jaya Bachchan slams paparazzi culture and young actors calling them at airport: ‘What kind of celebrity are you?’

Jaya Bachchan often makes headlines for her anger and an unapologetic nature. Her not-so-cool interaction with the paparazzi always caught attention. During a recent chat, the veteran actress was quizzed about her relationship with the paps. The actress called it ‘strange’ and slammed the paps for their verbal remarks on celebs.

In a recent conversation with Mojo Story, Jaya Bachchan said, “My relationship with the media is fantastic. I'm the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero.” She further added, “Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from the media. My father was a journalist. I have immense respect for such people. Magar ye jo bahar draine-pipe tight gande gande pant pahen ke haath me mobile leke (But these guys who wear tight, dirty drain-pipe pants and carry a mobile phone in their hand)…they think they have a mobile in their hand so they can take your picture?”

Jaya didn’t hold back and went on calling out the paparazzi's behaviour. She said, “The kind of comments they pass…What kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hai? Kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? (Where do these people come from? What kind of education do they have? What background do they have?) They will represent us? Just because they can get through YouTube or whatever social (media).”

Further, while reacting to how she is the most hated person on social media, Jaya added, “I don’t give a damn. I don’t care. You hate me; it's your opinion, you're entitled. My opinion is I dislike you immensely, because you think you are a chuha (rat) who gets into somebody’s house, with a mobile camera.”

Last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Mrs. Bachchan concluded by taking a dig at young actors who themselves call paps to spot them. She sarcastically said, “Agar aapko apna photo nikalne ke liye airport pe camera bulana pade, so then what kind of a celebrity are you? (If you have to call paps to the airport to take your photo, then what kind of celebrity are you?).”

