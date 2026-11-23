Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, also known as All The Love Our Hearts Carry, is an upcoming Urdu-language web series starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles. If you're planning to watch it online, here's everything you need to know about its OTT release.

When and where to watch Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

All The Love Our Hearts Carry, aka Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in Urdu, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026. Although the series is officially listed on the platform, its availability in India remains uncertain due to ongoing tensions.

Here’s the official update and plot of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo follows Sikandar Sheheryar, a wealthy young man from Karachi whose life falls apart after being falsely accused by his younger brother's fiancée, Maryam. Unable to find support from his family, he leaves home and struggles to rebuild his life in the United States while dealing with deep emotional scars from his past.

Twelve years later, during a work assignment in Rome, Sikandar meets Liza, a cheerful Pakistani-Italian artist from a broken family. Despite his reserved nature, Liza's warmth and affection gradually help him overcome his painful memories, and the two eventually fall in love.

Before their marriage, they travel to Karachi to reconnect with their families. There, a shocking revelation emerges: Liza's estranged older sister, Sam, is actually Maryam, the woman responsible for Sikandar's troubled past. As Maryam attempts to create misunderstandings between the couple, Liza uncovers the truth and stands firmly by Sikandar.

With the truth finally revealed, the story explores whether Sikandar and Liza can overcome their past struggles and build a future together.

Cast and crew of All The Love Our Hearts Carry

All The Love Our Hearts Carry features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan , Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Khushhal Khan, and others in key roles.

The series is produced and directed by Momina Duraid and is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 novel of the same name.

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