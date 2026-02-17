John Abraham on his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan: “Not competing but...”

John Abraham is a shining example of how talent wins over all, especially the insider vs outsider debate in the industry. Over the past decades, the actor with no film background, has worked with many B-town biggies and is now in their close friends’ group. In an interview, John expressed that he gets along with his male co-stars be it Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar or Abhishek Bachchan.

John Abraham on his equation with male co-stars

From his 2003 debut film Jism to his recent outing Tehran, John Abraham has proved his mettle as an ace actor. Over the past decades, he has created a strong bond, especially with his male co-stars because he has trained his mind to think that he is not competing but complementing them.

“I get along way better with my male co-stars,” John told SCREEN, adding that he has shared the screen with many big names including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan. “I have even kissed Abhishek,” the Dhoom actor humorously revealed.

While he looks at his contemporaries as people who complement his process, they also look at him the same way. Hence, he is not competitive in that space. “I am very comfortable around guys, and that beauty shows in the film,” expressed the National Award-winning actor.

With so many hit movies to his credit, John has made it clear that he belongs in Bollywood. However, when he started in 2003, he’s probably been criticized the most in this industry. In the same interview, Abraham spilled, “The amount of criticism I have gone through, nobody else has faced that in my time.”

But the hate, scrutiny and negativity didn’t impact him or his work because John adopted a very simple method, to behave like a horse with blinkers. This way, he could only see in front. Unlike many Bollywood actors, he refrained from having a publicist. While he assumes this routine could make him vulnerable “but I think people know my integrity and where I come from,” the Pathaan actor concluded.

