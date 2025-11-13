Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Rs 167 crore grosser online

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 has finally locked its release date. The courtroom drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, was released in cinemas on September 18, 2025. After nearly 7 weeks of its theatrical run, the movie is all set to debut digitally and entertain the audience.

Jolly LLB 3 locks OTT Release Date

The comedy entertainer is all set to premiere on Netflix from November 14 onwards. While making the official announcement, the streaming platform wrote, “Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix. #JollyLLB3OnNetflix.”

Plot of Jolly LLB 3

Inspired by a real-life land acquisition case, the plot of Jolly LLB 3 revolves around a farmer's widow who stands up against a powerful real estate mogul because of whom her husband had to commit suicide.

The film focuses on the plight of farmers and the complex nexus of land mafias.

Star Cast of Jolly LLB 3

The third installment of the legal comedy drama brought Jolly 1 and Jolly 2 together, played by Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, respectively. The movie also marked the return of Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, who reprised their roles from the previous installments. Seema Biswa, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and others played other pivotal roles in the film.

Box Office Performance of Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 performed decently at the box office. The movie opened with Rs. 12 crore and wrapped its theatrical run around an estimated Rs. 116 crore net (Rs. 136 crore gross) in India. It grossed USD 3.45 million (Rs. 30.50 crore) from the international markets, which took its worldwide gross figure to Rs. 167 crore.

The movie received a largely positive reception among the audience; however, a section found it weaker than the previous two films of the franchise. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the OTT platform.

