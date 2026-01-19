Junglee Pictures collaborates with acclaimed writer-director Raj Kumar Gupta for his next tentpole theatrical film

Junglee Pictures has announced its collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta for an ambitious tentpole film, to be directed by him. Raj Kumar Gupta's yet-to-be titled directorial has completed scripting, with casting set to begin shortly. The versatile film-maker is best known for the successful Raid franchise films, Raid and Raid 2, No One Killed Jessica, Aamir among others.

Raj Kumar Gupta has carved a distinct space in the Hindi film industry with stories grounded in realism, emotion and drama. The director is fresh off the success of Raid 2, which was one of the top 10 highest grossing theatrical films of 2025. His films balance authenticity with strong commercial appeal and delivering hard-hitting narratives. His storytelling sensibility and singular vision aligns seamlessly with Junglee Pictures’ creative ethos.

Over the years, Junglee Pictures has built a formidable filmography, championing meaningful and disruptive narratives across genres. It started its journey with Dil Dhadakne Do and went on to produce several blockbusters and critically acclaimed films like Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Talvar, Badhaai Do, Bareilly Ki Barfi. Moreover, Junglee's 2025 releases, Haq and the Malayalam film Ronth, have received widespread acclaim.



Speaking of the collaboration Vineet Jain, MD, The Times Group shared, "Junglee Pictures has always focused on backing distinctive, relatable stories with lasting cultural value. This collaboration with Raj reflects the studio's intent to join forces with filmmakers who strengthen its slate through purposeful, impact-driven cinema, bringing quality storytelling with relevance, scale, and audience connection. This film will also be a true tentpole for Junglee- bold and impactful, rooted in realism.”



About the association, Raj Kumar Gupta said, “I’ve always been drawn to narratives grounded in reality that also have the ability to connect with audiences on a larger canvas. This film is conceived as a hard-hitting, immersive, engaging and entertaining theatrical experience. Junglee Pictures has a strong legacy of backing thoughtful, content-led cinema, making this collaboration feel like a natural alignment. I’m excited to collaborate with Junglee pictures.”



Producing partner, Myra Karn further said, “Junglee Pictures brings together heart, vision, and fearless storytelling. Junglee’s bold innovative approach meets Raj Kumar Gupta’s unflinching storytelling, crafting stories that questions the status quo. This collaboration is special and I am honoured to be part of this dream team.”

