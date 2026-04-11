Kajol votes for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as film with SRK makes it to Academy's romance on travel list

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of those iconic Bollywood movies that has fans all around the world. The romantic movie perfectly transported the feeling of two lovers, played by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, to audiences across the globe. Hence, even The Academy thinks it is one of the best romance films ever made that involves travel. When the Oscars asked fans to vote for their favorite, the Bollywood actress rooted for her 1995 romance musical.

Kajol votes for DDLJ as the best romance film on travel

Today (April 11, 2026), The Academy (Oscars) shared posters of four romantic movies. Among them were You Me and Tuscany, The Holiday, Eat Pray Love, and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. In the caption of their post on X (formerly Twitter), they asked fans, “What’s your favorite romance film that involves travel?” As soon as the tweet reached Bollywood actress Kajol, she reposted it and wrote, “I vote for DDLJ.”

Check it out:

To refresh your memory, Aditya Chopra’s DDLJ celebrated 3 decades of the movie since its release on October 20, 1995. To celebrate the milestone, the leading actress of the movie, Kajol, shared a special note on social media. She expressed, “DDLJ completes 30 years today in time, but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody’s hearts and minds simply cannot be counted. Thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way! Slide to see how far it really has gone.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who also headlined the cult classic, told Variety that it doesn't feel like it’s been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. “I'm truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people across the world for playing Raj. Nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film would find in the hearts of people around the world,” the superstar further said.

Coming to The Academy, it is the governing body of the Oscars. The 98th Oscars were held on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a presenter at the ceremony.

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