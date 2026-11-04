Kanika Kapoor announces separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage

Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of their wedding. The Baby Doll singer shared the news through a social media post, requesting privacy and kindness as the two embark on separate journeys. While Kanika did not disclose the reason behind their decision, her announcement has drawn attention online.

Kanika Kapoor announces separation from Gautam Hathiramani

Taking to Instagram, Kanika Kapoor shared a heartfelt note confirming that she and Gautam had decided to part ways after careful consideration. She wrote, “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward.”

The singer chose not to share further details about the separation and urged people to respect their personal space during this time.

About Kanika And Gautam

Kanika and Gautam tied the knot on May 20, 2022, in a grand wedding ceremony in London, surrounded by close friends and family. Reportedly, the two had known each other for nearly 15 years and shared a close friendship before their relationship blossomed into romance. Kanika had previously revealed that she proposed to Gautam twice, first in 2014 and again in 2020. He eventually popped the question in August 2021.

Prior to Gautam, she was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok in 1998, when she was just 18. The couple moved to London, where they raised their three children, before separating in 2012. Following the split, Kanika returned to India to pursue her musical career.

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