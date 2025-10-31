Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Verdict: Is Rishab Shetty starrer HIT or FLOP on online platform? Check out audience review

After its successful theatrical run, Kantara: Chapter 1 debuted on Prime Video from today (October 31st) onwards. The mythological epic saga, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, is available to stream online in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Hindi-dubbed version will be out in November. If you missed watching Kantara: Chapter 1 in cinemas and are planning to stream it online, here are 7 tweets you must check out.

Netizens have mixed thoughts on Kantara: Chapter 1

The majority of the section found Kantara Chapter 1 a worthwhile experience, while others called it a 'weaker successor of the previous instalment'. A social media user shared his thoughts and called the film ‘divine cinema’. He wrote on Twitter (now X), “Just saw #KantaraChapter1 again and this time on OTT... believe me the excitement, the cheers, the feelings remaining same. #RishabhShetty proved the audience that his hardwork, his efforts towards this film is impeccable.KANTARA CHAPTER 1 IS A DIVINE CINEMA. #KantaraChapter1Review.”

Another one had mixed thoughts. The tweet read, “#KantaraChapter1 is epic. Story-wise it seems weak compared to the first one but the CGI is fireee bruh. 2nd half will literally give you goosebumps. #RishabhShetty you are a gem.” A third social media user tweeted, “What a Soul-stirring experience of #KantaraChapter1 on OTT today. Something exceptional for me and mark my words, this film is such a GOOSEBUMPING MATERIAL. Cinematography is really over the top. Performances are phenomenal. This is how we should make a fine PREQUEL.”

One appreciated Rishab Shetty’s acting in the climax portions and wrote, “Rishab Shetty's acting here, that transformation was (fire emoji). He even changes his breathing style. (Observed after a Twitter expert pointed it out).” Another wrote, “#KantaraChapter1: Ruthless cinematic ambition. We’ve seen filmmakers succumb to the noise that comes with following up on an indie hit. Not Rishab Shetty. He tackles the pressure head-on. So nice to see Rukmini Vasanth on a large canvas. She’s such a fabulous actor. @gulshandevaiah is incredible as always. A real powerhouse cinematic experience, for sure”.

For the unversed, Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as the prequel to the 2022 release Kantara: A Legend. Produced by Hombale Films, the divine saga rooted in Kannada folklore is near the Rs. 800 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. The movie emerged as a big blockbuster in most of the territories.

