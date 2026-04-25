Kantara mimicry row: Ranveer Singh ordered to seek forgiveness at Chamundeshwari temple after 'unconditional apology'

Ranveer Singh got into a major soup after mimicking Rishab Shetty’s performance from Kantara: Chapter 1, back in 2025. A complaint was filed against the Dhurandhar actor for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a certain section of people. However, Singh later issued an unconditional apology for his actions. In a new update, the highest authority of law quashed the complaint and asked him to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks to seek forgiveness.

Ranveer Singh receives major relief in the Kantara controversy

Dhurandhar The Revenge actor has finally breathed a sigh of relief in the Kantara mimicry row. According to PTI, Ranveer Singh tendered an unconditional apology and asked the authorities to quash complaints against him in the matter.

The contents of his request were heard, especially the part where he assured to visit the Chamundi Temple, in due course, as part of his apology. Ranveer’s representative, however, mentioned that the exact date wouldn’t be mentioned due to security concerns.

For the unversed, during an award ceremony in Goa last year, Ranveer attempted to imitate Rishab Shetty’s performance as Chavundi Daiva in Kantara Chapter 1.

Another controversy that surrounded the Bollywood superstar was his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Recently, the actor agreed to compensate Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment, after the matter reached the Producers Guild of India (GUILD).

The Free Press Journal reported that the Bajirao Mastani actor agreed to return his signing amount of Rs 10 crore (approx.) to the makers. Additionally, he also agreed to give them a stake in his next film, tentatively titled Pralaay.

Earlier, an insider told Pinkvilla that after Dhurandhar’s domination, Singh wanted to work with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee. Moreover, he didn’t want to be part of gangster films, back-to-back.

This was probably one of the reasons he asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay. “Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it on floors sooner than planned,” the source revealed.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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