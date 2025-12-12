Kapil Sharma net worth: How the multitalented star went from making Rs 500 to becoming India’s comedy powerhouse

Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful entertainers in India today, and his net worth reflects his remarkable journey. As per multiple reports, including Hindustan Times, Kapil Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore, making him the richest comedian on Indian television. Known for his hit shows and massive fan following, Kapil’s financial success has become a topic of interest among viewers.

His Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has further boosted his earnings. Reportedly, Kapil charges Rs 5 crore per episode, and with 13 episodes in a season, he is said to have earned nearly Rs 200 crore from the OTT show alone. Across his three seasons on Netflix, he has maintained the same salary, making him one of the highest-paid comedians in India.

How Kapil Sharma built a Rs 300 crore net worth

Kapil Sharma’s journey began in Punjab, where he was born as Kapil Punj. His life took a difficult turn after his father passed away from cancer in 1997. As the primary breadwinner, Kapil worked several odd jobs, including a PCO job for Rs 500 per month and a textile mill job for Rs 900, according to reports.

In an interview with the Times of India, Kapil recalled, “I started working at a PCO after Class X to make some pocket money. I miss my father now, but at the time, I would scold him and say, ‘Daddy, you don’t take care of yourself, and that’s why you got cancer.’” He added, “Whenever something good happens today, I miss him. If he was alive, I’d bring him the best scotch.”

Kapil’s turning point arrived when he auditioned for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Although initially rejected, he was later selected and went on to win the show. He used the Rs 10 lakh prize money to fund his sister’s wedding. He later won Comedy Circus and went on to host several TV shows.

In 2013, Kapil launched Comedy Nights with Kapil, which became a huge success. Three years later, he introduced The Kapil Sharma Show, cementing his place as India’s top comedian. He also made his film debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and later starred in Zwigato. His latest film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, was released today, December 12.

Kapil has also featured in the Forbes list multiple times, returning strongly in 2019 at the 53rd position after a brief setback following his altercation with Sunil Grover.

Kapil lives a luxurious life with his wife Ginni and their two children. He owns a lavish Rs 15 crore apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, along with a farmhouse in Punjab. His car collection includes premium brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Range Rover. Kapil is known for taking his family on international vacations to Europe and the US, often sharing glimpses on social media.

